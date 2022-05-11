Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.12% of Sanderson Farms worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

SAFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.29.

Shares of SAFM stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,504. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.13. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.34 and a 52-week high of $200.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Sanderson Farms Profile (Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.