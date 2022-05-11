SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Trading Up 8.7%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) was up 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.86 and last traded at $18.86. Approximately 2,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 894,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $692.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50.

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 60.40% and a return on equity of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 25.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,001 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 16.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

