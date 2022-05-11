SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Trading Up 8.7%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) was up 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.86 and last traded at $18.86. Approximately 2,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 894,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
The stock has a market capitalization of $692.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 25.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,001 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 16.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SandRidge Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SD)
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
