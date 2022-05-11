Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPNS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

SPNS stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.91. The stock had a trading volume of 100,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $38.32.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $117.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 481.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

