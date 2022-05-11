Savaria (TSE:SIS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.04

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$15.04 and last traded at C$15.09, with a volume of 6797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.24.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Savaria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.85.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of C$944.56 million and a PE ratio of 78.66.

Savaria ( TSE:SIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$182.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Savaria Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.32%.

In other news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total transaction of C$437,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,185,375.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

