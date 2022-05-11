SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives $392.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $392.67.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,835. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $7.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.34. The company had a trading volume of 714,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,999. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.63 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications has a one year low of $281.45 and a one year high of $391.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.62.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

