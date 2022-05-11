Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery and development of medicines for treatment of serious diseases. The company’s product candidate includes SRK-015 and BMP6 which is in pre-clinical stage. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRRK. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

SRRK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,009. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $212.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.08. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 700.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.57%. The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.81) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,276,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,150,000 after buying an additional 708,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,267,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 312.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 266,841 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,273,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,626,000 after purchasing an additional 262,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 107,805 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

