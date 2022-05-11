Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stake Lowered by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.46. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.