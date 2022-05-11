Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 537,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,542 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 3.5% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $31,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 144,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after buying an additional 33,648 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,056.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 77,781 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 525,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after buying an additional 98,134 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,553. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.58. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $60.29.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.