Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $47.86

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.86 and last traded at $47.91, with a volume of 4379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 66,475,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,460 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,356,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,551,000 after buying an additional 485,650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,572 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.2% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,838,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,057 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

