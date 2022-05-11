SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,209,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 577,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

SCPL opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.25. SciPlay Co. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.46 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SCPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie set a $20.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SciPlay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

