SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.57 and last traded at $12.50. 3,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 427,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Macquarie set a $20.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Get SciPlay alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.46 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SciPlay by 841.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in SciPlay in the first quarter worth $578,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in SciPlay by 46.7% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in SciPlay in the first quarter worth $2,882,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SciPlay by 50.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.