Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 20,000 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at $46,791,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
AVLR traded down $3.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.43. 1,761,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,462. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $67.59 and a one year high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -48.59 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.66.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avalara by 408.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Avalara during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 86.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
