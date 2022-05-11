Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 20,000 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at $46,791,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AVLR traded down $3.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.43. 1,761,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,462. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $67.59 and a one year high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -48.59 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.66.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AVLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avalara by 408.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Avalara during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 86.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

