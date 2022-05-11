Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,479,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,882,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $59,177,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $65,721,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,035,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $117,033,000 after purchasing an additional 441,127 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,072,297 shares of company stock valued at $223,573,799 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Redstone raised Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.77.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.