Sean James Austin Buys 200,000 Shares of Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Sean James Austin bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$12,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,599,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$222,815.05.

Sean James Austin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sintana Energy alerts:

On Friday, May 6th, Sean James Austin bought 20,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$1,599.60.

CVE:SEI opened at C$0.09 on Wednesday. Sintana Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$22.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15.

Sintana Energy Inc, a crude oil and natural gas exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas resources in Colombia. Its principal assets are private participation interests of 30% unconventional and 100% conventional in the hydrocarbon resources of Valle Medio Magdalena 37 Block, which covers 43,158 gross acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sintana Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintana Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.