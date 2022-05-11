Securian Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $1,145,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Quanta Services by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,933,000 after buying an additional 184,705 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 339.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 163,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $111.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.40 and a twelve month high of $140.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.55.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

