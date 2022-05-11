Securian Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,567,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,390,000 after purchasing an additional 68,133 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 534,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,724,000 after acquiring an additional 17,973 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $927.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.41.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 203.49%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

