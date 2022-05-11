Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth $3,780,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of PPL by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of PPL by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.63.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. Bank of America raised their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

