Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,809.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

NYSE:HIG opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.71. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

