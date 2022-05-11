Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $317.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.43 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $395.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.14.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

