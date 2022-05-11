Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 451 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,031 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 990.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 505,677 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,537,000 after acquiring an additional 459,318 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,884,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,148,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,736,000 after acquiring an additional 283,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 653,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,523,000 after acquiring an additional 273,899 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

Shares of FANG opened at $129.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

