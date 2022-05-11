Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 192 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.46 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average is $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

