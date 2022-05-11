Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of J. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,247,000 after buying an additional 40,018 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $130.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.13. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on J. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.22.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

