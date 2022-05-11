Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 27 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $46,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $70,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $490.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.13 and a 1 year high of $832.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $550.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $643.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

