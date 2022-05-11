Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 309 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,367,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.04 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

