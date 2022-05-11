Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 423 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Masco by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Masco by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Masco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average of $60.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

