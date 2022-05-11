Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Short Interest Down 96.3% in April

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SGAMY stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076. Sega Sammy has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40.
Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $896.56 million during the quarter.
About Sega Sammy (Get Rating)
Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sega Sammy (SGAMY)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for Sega Sammy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sega Sammy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.