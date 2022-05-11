Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Analysts expect Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sempra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.10 billion. Sempra reported sales of $2.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra will report full-year sales of $13.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $13.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sempra.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.90.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,834. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

