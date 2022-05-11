Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 679.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Sempra by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,459,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,409,000 after acquiring an additional 174,704 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,748,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Sempra by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRE. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.90.

Shares of Sempra stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,834. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.54 and a 200-day moving average of $142.18. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Sempra’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.48%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

