SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO Sells $96,615.97 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $96,615.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE S traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $21.71. 5,158,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,390,206. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.91. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 383.0% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on S. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

