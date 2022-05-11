ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives $667.97 Average Price Target from Analysts

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $664.74.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow stock traded down $10.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $421.45. The stock had a trading volume of 49,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,356. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $416.56 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $522.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.27.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total transaction of $250,275.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,555.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total value of $3,674,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $393,664.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,007 shares of company stock worth $12,332,620. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,453.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,408,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.