ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 553,517 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 0.7% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.61% of ServiceNow worth $783,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 240.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.74.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $6.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $432.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.02, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.56 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total value of $250,275.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $81,555.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total transaction of $91,461.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,007 shares of company stock valued at $12,332,620. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.