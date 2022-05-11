ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SFBS. StockNews.com started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.67.

SFBS opened at $79.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.30. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $63.28 and a 1-year high of $97.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares (Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.