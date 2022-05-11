Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0767 per share on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shaw Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years. Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 78.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.9%.

SJR traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $26.36. 64,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,344. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.66. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $882,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

