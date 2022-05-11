Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$40.50 to C$35.00. The stock traded as low as C$33.42 and last traded at C$34.67, with a volume of 1003316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.56.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.28. The firm has a market cap of C$17.68 billion and a PE ratio of 17.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.73%.

About Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

