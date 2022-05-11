Shell (NYSE:SHEL) PT Raised to GBX 2,860 at Morgan Stanley

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,570 ($31.69) to GBX 2,860 ($35.26) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SHEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.13) to GBX 2,551 ($31.45) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.21) to GBX 2,550 ($31.44) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,385.63.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.88. 336,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,067,491. Shell has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.83. The firm has a market cap of $213.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

