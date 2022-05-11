Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shinhan Financial Group has a payout ratio of 60.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

SHG stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.99. 8,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,438. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.24.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 68.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

