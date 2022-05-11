ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 60,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.38, for a total value of $9,802,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 619 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.36, for a total value of $99,262.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,839.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,242 shares of company stock worth $16,799,585 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $168,314,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 116.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,897,000 after acquiring an additional 704,446 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3,507.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,601,000 after acquiring an additional 254,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 113.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 188,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,716,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,441,000 after buying an additional 142,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical stock traded up $20.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,477. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -453.80 and a beta of 1.50. ShockWave Medical has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $249.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.24.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

