ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. ShockWave Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SWAV opened at $136.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -453.80 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.24. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $431,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $599,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,242 shares of company stock worth $16,799,585 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 113.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 188,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,716,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,441,000 after purchasing an additional 142,368 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after buying an additional 27,085 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after buying an additional 26,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth $1,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.89.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

