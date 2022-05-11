ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock Price Down 8%

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $125.96 and last traded at $126.35. Approximately 8,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 448,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.30.

SWAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -495.13 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $684,777.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,538.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.38, for a total value of $9,802,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,242 shares of company stock valued at $16,799,585. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

