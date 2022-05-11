Shore Point Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJM traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,113. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $146.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.95 and its 200 day moving average is $134.62.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Citigroup reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

