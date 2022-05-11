Shore Point Advisors LLC Invests $358,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.3% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $508,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727,977 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,550,430,000 after buying an additional 3,724,345 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,716,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $716,393,000 after buying an additional 2,879,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,846,039,000 after buying an additional 2,030,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.13. 22,999,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,335,094. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average of $52.27. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

