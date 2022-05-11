Short Interest in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Increases By 24,903.4%

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 725,100 shares, a growth of 24,903.4% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,251.0 days.

Shares of BMDPF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.80.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services primarily in Italy. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Wealth Management segments. The company offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; advice on non-financial services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

