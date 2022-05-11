Short Interest in EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Expands By 806.1%

EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 806.1% from the April 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,597,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EVIO has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

EVIO Company Profile

EVIO, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides analytical testing and advisory services to cannabis industry in the United States. The company's consulting services include advisory, product formulation, and licensing and compliance services. It also offers various testing services comprise cannabinoid potency testing, terpene analysis, pesticide testing, residual solvent screening, visual inspections, biological contaminant testing, and other services.

