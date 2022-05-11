Short Interest in EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Expands By 806.1%

EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 806.1% from the April 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,597,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
EVIO has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
EVIO Company Profile (Get Rating)
