Short Interest in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Drops By 89.5%

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the April 15th total of 20,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.87. 102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,581. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,193,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

