Short Interest in Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ) Drops By 94.7%

Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the April 15th total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HWKZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,017. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74. Hawks Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKZ. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawks Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $19,186,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Hawks Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,964,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Hawks Acquisition by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 614,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 89,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hawks Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,845,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Hawks Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

