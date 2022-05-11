Short Interest in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Increases By 921.1%

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 921.1% from the April 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHIT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 44.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 97.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 15.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000.

NYSE IHIT traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $8.64. 24,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,579. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $10.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

