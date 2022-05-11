Short Interest in Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Expands By 555.0%

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, an increase of 555.0% from the April 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
PPRUY traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.43. 134,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,239. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.29 and its 200 day moving average is $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Kering has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $93.44.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.7378 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.
Kering Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.
