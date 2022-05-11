Short Interest in Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Expands By 555.0%

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, an increase of 555.0% from the April 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PPRUY traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.43. 134,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,239. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.29 and its 200 day moving average is $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Kering has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $93.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.7378 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPRUY shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Kering from €803.00 ($845.26) to €805.00 ($847.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kering from €810.00 ($852.63) to €785.00 ($826.32) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Grupo Santander started coverage on Kering in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($786.32) price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.00.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

