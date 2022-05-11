Short Interest in Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Expands By 1,100.0%

Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LIVC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. 36,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,243. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35. Live Current Media has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.10.

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Live Current Media Inc operates as a digital technology company in the sports/gaming sector in the United States. It also develops SPRT MTRX, a gaming app that allows players bid on the final scores of NHL, NFL, and NBA games that is available in iPhone and Android versions; and Trivia Matrix, a mobile trivia game app that consists of a 4 x 4 grid of eight mixed pairs of trivia data belonging to a specific category, which include geography, history, sports, natural world, pop culture, and entertainment that is available in Apple App and Google Play stores.

