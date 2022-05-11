Short Interest in Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF) Decreases By 81.6%

Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a decline of 81.6% from the April 15th total of 490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS LPHHF remained flat at $0.88 during trading on Wednesday. Logan Group has a fifty-two week low of 0.88 and a fifty-two week high of 1.06.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Logan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Logan Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated property developer in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Leasing, Construction and Decoration Contracts and Others, and Urban Redevelopment Business.
