Short Interest in Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Drops By 83.3%

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the April 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,561. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.37. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $51.94 and a 12 month high of $86.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.0895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LZAGY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.00.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

