Short Interest in Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Drops By 83.3%

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the April 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,561. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.37. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $51.94 and a 12 month high of $86.31.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.0895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.39%.
About Lonza Group (Get Rating)
Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lonza Group (LZAGY)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.